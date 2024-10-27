The Brunswick Area Interfaith Council will host a community sing for love, peace and justice at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Gazebo on the Brunswick Mall.

Familiar and some new, easy to learn songs will be shared by experienced song leaders, and lyric sheets will be provided. These are songs for all voices designed to connect and refresh everyone in the days just before the election.

The Brunswick Area Interfaith Council has been coordinating a campaign to promote the values of love, peace and justice by distributing colorful lawn signs and magnets with these words. The signs and magnets will be available for sale at this event, which is being organized to amplify these themes during these stressful and challenging times.

Holly Morrison, pastor of the Phippsburg Congregational Church, who will be one of the song leaders, noted that singing together is a powerful way for people to reconnect and reinvigorate.

This event will be held rain or shine, and attendees are asked to bring a chair if they need one. The council also urges everyone to raise their voice by remembering to vote in the election this fall.

The Brunswick Area Interfaith Council is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization committed to fostering understanding, respect and cooperation among diverse faith traditions in the Brunswick area. Through collaborative efforts, BAIC promotes the religious life and the spiritual, moral and social welfare of the larger Brunswick area community.

For more information, email brunswickareainterfaith@gmail.com or call 240-0874.

