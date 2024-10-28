Patten Free Library’s annual writing contest will open for submissions Friday, Nov. 1. Now in its 11th year, the writing contest awards prizes in both short fiction and creative nonfiction for teens and adults.

“As the contest enters its second decade, we are shaking it up with some exciting new additions,” Hannah Lackoff, program and outreach manager, said in a prepared release. “This year we have three local celebrity judges and publication in a literary magazine for the winners.”

Submissions are accepted from Nov. 1 through Dec. 6 from adults and teens in grades 6 and up who live or attend school in the Patten Free Library service area (Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath, Woolwich). Short fiction includes any style, genre or content, including short stories and novel excerpts (no fan fiction). Creative nonfiction includes personal essay and memoir of any style, as long as it is true (no academic papers). One submission per author per category. Entries may be up to 1,500 words; works longer than 1,500 words will not be considered.

Winners will be chosen by Matthew Glassman, executive director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center; Terri Shurz, owner of Mockingbird Bookshop; and writer Maggie Webbert. First- and second-place winners will receive a small honorarium and their work will be published in the Patten Free Library’s literary magazine. All writers will be honored at a reception in early 2025.

Visit patten.lib.me.us/pflwriting24/ for more information and to submit entries.

The writing contest is made possible with support from the Friends of the Patten Free Library.

