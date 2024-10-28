Local restaurateurs Khristine and Zac Leeman plan to open a new tavern early next year in the downtown Brunswick location recently home to Joshua’s Restaurant & Pub.

The tavern will have a new name and a new menu, according to the Leemans, who signed a lease in September with building owner Katahdin Property Management LLC. The Leemans also own Sundrenched, a seasonal eatery on Harpswell’s Bailey Island; and Linden + Front, an upscale restaurant in Bath.

The Leemans haven’t decided on a name for the tavern, which will open for lunch and dinner by next February or March.

“It all happened really, really fast,” Khristine said. “We haven’t hammered out all the details.” The Leemans, who live in Bath, have bought some equipment from the former owners and plan to purchase new tables, chairs and dishes.

Tavern-style food, including burgers and sandwiches, will be served, as well as entrees, including gluten-free and vegetarian options. The menu will consist of items the couple has “tested and tweaked,” Khristine said.

Harpswell residents T.J. and Cheri Siatras had been the proprietors of Joshua’s, at 123 Maine St., for three decades before shuttering it in September. One of the oldest restaurants in town, the family-owned business has had several names over the years.

Four generations have guided the business — T.J.’s grandmother, his mother, he and his wife, and their 18-year-old daughter. The restaurant seats about 200 customers on the main floor, upstairs and at an outdoor patio.

“You know, it’s an exciting time for my wife and me,” T.J. said. “It’s time to step away from doubles and nights and weekends.”

With their daughter in college, “We’re empty nesters. We’ll find something to do,” T.J. said of the free time that eluded them as restaurant owners. “It will be fun to have someone else have all the stress.”

Khristine said she and Zac “will be bouncing around” among their trio of restaurants. Joe Arena, who has been working with Zac in the kitchen at Linden + Front, is now its chef. Arena formerly was co-owner and executive chef at The School House 1913 on Harpswell Neck, now the Harpswell Schoolhouse restaurant.

Zac, a Harpswell native, climbed the culinary ladder in Maine, Colorado, Minnesota, South Carolina and St. Thomas. The Mt. Ararat High School graduate has been a cook, sous chef and executive chef. He’ll continue to be in the kitchens, while Khristine will greet guests.

“We’re humble about what we do,” Khristine said. “We love the industry.”

T.J. said the Leemans will “get to come into a raw space and put their spin on it.”

For T.J., missing the staff and customers already is difficult, as was taking down the Joshua’s sign. T.J. said the couple — he in his late 50s, Cheri in her late 40s — are too young to retire.”We’re simple people,” T.J. said, who “like to steal away” by going to their camp in western Maine. And maybe they’ll even do a little fly fishing.

Connie Sage Conner is a former editor of The Virginian-Pilot. She lives in Harpswell and serves on the Harpswell News Board of Directors.

