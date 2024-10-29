Lincoln Theater will present the Maine premiere of “McCurdy Point,” a brand-new movie filmed right here in the Midcoast, playing on the big screen for one night only Saturday, Nov. 2. The film stars and was written and produced by Damariscotta native Ryan Gaul. Meet Gaul and other members of “McCurdy Point” at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by the screening at 7 p.m.

“McCurdy Point” tells the chilling story of a guys’ weekend gone wrong. When four men head to a rental cabin in the woods of Maine, they realize that their dream getaway has turned into a nightmare. Shot in a found footage–style reminiscent of “The Blair Witch Project,” “McCurdy Point” delivers audiences an authentic and haunting atmosphere, including some of the Midcoast’s very own local haunts.

Gaul (“The Last OG,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Superstore”) co-wrote the script alongside Directors Jeremy Brothers and Nick Paonessa (“Boys Toys,” “Jack”), and actor Kiel Kennedy (“Don’t Tell Larry,” “Good Girls,” “It’s a Wonderful Binge”), who also stars in the film. Despite its humble beginnings, this Maine-made horror film has taken the horror festival circuit by storm, earning several accolades, including Best Director, Best in Show and the coveted Overall Winner award at the 2024 Chicago Horror Film Festival.

“We had the pleasure of hosting Ryan, Jeremy and Kiel at Lincoln Theater back in 2022 for a fundraiser event while they were in Maine filming,” Lincoln Theater Executive Director Christina Belknap said in a prepared release. “And we are very excited to welcome them back once again for this exciting Maine premiere.”

Tickets for the “McCurdy Point” event are $15 general admission and available through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Price of admission includes a free reception beverage and a free small popcorn. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. More information is available online or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

