PHIPPSBURG – Catherine was known as “Kay” to many. She was born on Aug. 19, 1930 in Methuen Mass. Her mother was Tina Keller Winn and her father was George F. Winn. She died on Oct. 9, 2024 at Mid-coast hospital in Brunswick. She lived a good long happy life and she did it her way!

She was very close to her aunt, Mary Winn. They traveled together and helped Mary run summer lodges in Salisbury, Mass. and North Conway N.H.

Kay went to Saint Rita’s elementary school, and Searles High School in Methuen Mass. She graduated from Lowell college with a B.A. and a master’s degree from Calvin Coolidge. Kay was a straight-A student and a leader. She started teaching in Methuen Mass. in 1951 with 40 1st graders.

Upon marrying the love of her life, George Larrabee Jr. she moved to Phippsburg. She taught at the Marsh Corner School in Bath, then Phippsburg Elementary School. She started the swim program, ran the summer rec program and loved to put on parties for staff and children.

George and Kay ran a Juniper Ledge dairy farm in the Drummor area. Keeping a boat on the river for fishing and outings. Kay was also the town clerk for several years in Phippsburg. Prior to teaching, Kay worked at Spinny’s restaurant and Sabasco resort as a waitress. Kay met George at Sabasco resort. He was delivering milk and eggs. They were known to be excellent dancers!

Kay was good natured, a woman before her time, and devoted mother of Skip and Lisa. Kay could hold her own in conversation! The family moved to Tillson N.Y. in 1966. Kay taught elementary school in Tillson, N.Y. where she was a leader of the teacher’s union. She stood up for working people and organized marches for teachers to get fair wages. She was involved in an after school ski/rec program. She headed many committees. Kay was fundamental in developing a program called “ungraded” so students could progress at their own rate of learning. When Tillson closed, she taught at Hurley Elementary School in Hurley N.Y. She was a teaching vice principal. Kay was a creative, firm and loving teacher. She often brought kids home to ride horses and get a good family meal. Kay started Bone Hollow riding camp with her daughter Lisa. Many kids learned to ride and swim with the Larrabee’s.

Kay was a seamstress, painter, jeweler, avid reader and accomplished pie maker. She went all out on holidays and put on Halloween hay rides, skating parties, pool parties and was responsible for several marriages! Many people found a home with the Larrabee’s, always an extra bed for those in need. Kay lived her faith! The family had a ski cabin in North Creek, N.Y. Kay enjoyed skiing with friends and family. Kay was a 4H and pony club leader. She loved going to horse events with her daughter and often ran the food booth. She was a mother to many!

George and Kay bought a dairy farm in Stone Ridge, N.Y. with their son, Skip. They ran it for many years. It was the local meeting place for many. Their love for animals was unmatched only by the love of their grandchildren. Kay took her grandchildren on many trips and outings.

Upon retiring, they moved to Key Largo, Fla. in winters. They made a new community and Kay became known for taking care of her neighbors. They enjoyed their boat and visits from family. Kay and George worked with the local animal shelter catching and controlling the local cat population. Kay was a devoted Bostonian and became an avid Red Sox fan. They summered at their beloved Head Beach in Phippsburg. Kay spent the last six years in Strong and Phippsburg with her daughter Lisa. Wherever she traveled she left a trail of happiness and love.

Kay was predeceased by her son, George Larrabee III; her husband, George Larrabee Jr.; and her brother, George Winn Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Larrabee; granddaughters Kylee Vali, and Aleena Warren, step-granddaughter, Jessica Countryman, grandson, George Larrabee IV; great-granddaughter, Georgia Valli; and sister, Maureen Smith.

A private ceremony was held on Oct. 21 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

Please send donations to:

Midcoast Humane Animal Shelter

5 Industrial Pkwy

Brunswick, ME 04011

Copy the Story Link