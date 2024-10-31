Election Day safety

Town Clerk John Myers has announced for the safety of all on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, there will be one-way traffic entering and exiting the Town Hall complex where all Buxton voters will cast ballots.

Myers said traffic will enter the main entrance and then be directed by Buxton Fire Police to leave through the Public Works garage exit.

Town Hall and election staffs will park in the front parking lot on Election Day.

As of Oct. 22, Buxton had issued 1,679 absentee ballots for the town’s 6,880 registered voters, nearly 25%, Myers said.

Historical society meeting

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting with a potluck dinner on Saturday, Nov. 2, at its headquarters, 100 Main St., Buxton.

Supper is set for 6 p.m. and the historical society volunteers will be recognized in the business meeting.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by Friday, Nov. 1, by calling 929-8895, or leaving a message at the society’s number, 929-1684.

