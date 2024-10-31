Reminder of taxes

Gorham real estate and personal property taxes for fiscal year 2024-2025 are due on Nov. 15 and May 15, 2025.

Taxes are payable in person at the Town Clerk’s Office at the Municipal Center, 75 South St., or by mail and addressed to Town of Gorham, Tax Collector, 75 South St., Suite 1, Gorham, ME 04038.

For more information, go to gorham-me.org.

‘The Crucible’ at GHS



Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., presents three performances of playwright Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” next month.

The shows are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 10. All tickets are $10 at the door.

Genealogy webinar

Baxter Memorial Library, in collaboration with other state libraries, announced a genealogy webinar on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

The program with B.J. Jamieson, Maine State Library genealogy reference specialist, will focus on taking the next steps following research at Ancestry.com. Registration is required at princememorial.libcal.com/calendar.

Who knew?

Gorham turned 260 years old this week.

The town, then a part of Massachusetts, was incorporated as a town on Oct. 30, 1764, 56 years before Maine became a state in 1820.

Capt. John Phinney in 1736 was the first to settle in Gorham, then with a land grant known as Narragansett No. 7.

Historical society program

The Gorham Historical Society will present a program about Dundee Pond and the Presumpscot River at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at its headquarters at the Mosher Barn, 28 Cherry Hill Road.

Free Walk at Little River

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust announced a guided walk taking place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the Little River Preserve in Gorham.

Land trust walks are held monthly focusing on local flora and fauna. For more information and reservations, go to prlt.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 23, 1974, that newcomers Richard and Mrs. Mobarry of North Scituate, Rhode Island, had moved into a new home on Spruce Lane. Their daughter, Judy, was a high school senior, and their son, Casey, a sophomore.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $35,809,157,751,119.80.

