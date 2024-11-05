Reporters from The Forecaster, Lakes Region Weekly, American Journal, Sentry and Leader received recognition from the Maine Press Association for their stories.

Drew Johnson, a reporter for the Scarborough Leader and South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Sentry, received first place in the “Continuing Story” category for weekly newspapers for his reports last summer on The Lumbery’s legal battle with Cape Elizabeth over zoning ordinances. The judges’ comment reads, “I couldn’t wait to read the last story and see how this ended. Such emotion and the stories captured this with great quotes from a variety of sources.” Johnson also received second place in the “Continuing Story” category for weekly papers for his coverage of the decision of where to build Scarborough’s new school, ending with the plot at The Downs.

American Journal reporter Robert Lowell received a third-place award in the “News Story” category for weekly newspapers for his coverage of the parking fee issues at the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus. The judges’ comment reads, “Excellent reporting and deft writing. The story starts with a personal example of the problem and expands from there to look at the local data.”

Former Forecaster and Lakes Region Weekly reporter Mikayla Patel received first place in “Coverage of Minority Community Issues” for her story on the OUT Retreat Leadership Weekend for LGBTQ+ teens by the Campfire Institute. The judges wrote, “Excellent use of a variety of sources that bring different experiences about the camp.”

Patel also received a second-place award in the “Education Story” category for weekly newspapers for her story on the difficulties unhoused students faced when returning to school last fall. The judges wrote, “This is not even something most of us, especially those of us in rural areas, even think about! It’s sad. However, the writer does a great job of raising awareness and positivity with different perspectives. Nice job.”

Patel earned third place in “Coverage of Minority Community Issues” for her story on the swim classes for seniors offered by In Her Presence, a nonprofit with education programs for immigrant women, and third place in “Continuing Story” for her story, “Review committee recommends keeping ‘Gender Queer’ at Windham High School library,” with the judges’ comment reading, “Very good job of covering a sensitive subject. Feel it was very fair to all sides.”

