As the U.S. presidential election approached, I felt the familiar sense of anxiety creeping in. For many of us, this election isn’t only about policy changes, but deeply personal stakes that impact our security and sense of belonging. Unlike a sports game, this outcome will have lasting implications for our communities, families and futures, making it vital to find ways to manage election-related stress.

Previous election outcomes have made me, a naturalized citizen, wonder what they would mean for immigrants and marginalized groups. That trauma lingers, making it easy to understand why this election season brings a similar level of anxiety. It’s essential to prepare mentally, avoid overwhelm and protect our mental well-being.

One unique aspect of U.S. elections is the intense global attention they receive. Friends overseas sometimes follow our elections more closely than we do. Their messages remind me that, while it’s a spectacle for some, for us, it’s personal. Recently, my mother – who has never been to the U.S. – asked if I felt safe this election season. I reassured her, yet part of me wondered if I was being entirely honest. The questions this political climate raises – “Will results be accepted peacefully?” “Could there be protests or violence?” – create real anxiety and a sense of embarrassment as the world watches our beloved America navigate its electoral process.

To manage election anxiety, I focus on activities that promote mental clarity and calm. Stepping away from constant TV and news updates makes a big difference. Instead, I prioritize what brings me peace and keeps me grounded, like running my favorite trails in southern Maine, including the Eastern Promenade and Littlejohn Island Preserve in Yarmouth, spending time with loved ones, baking apple pies and enjoying nature. Even simple tasks, like raking leaves from the driveway or taking a walk, help to settle my mind. As a proud naturalized American, one activity I find especially grounding is reading U.S. history. Discovering how Americans navigated past challenges provides relief, and I’m already starting to read about historical elections like Reagan vs. Carter and Bush vs. Gore.

After the election, having coping strategies in place for the days and weeks that follow is essential. Taking breaks from social media and the news reduces the chance of feeling overwhelmed, especially if the results are contested. It’s easy for everyone to stay on edge, but avoiding excessive coverage during this time helps maintain emotional stability.

Some communities, especially immigrants and other vulnerable groups, may face heightened fears about potential policy changes or discriminatory rhetoric. For those who feel particularly at risk, connecting with supportive groups and local resources can provide both information and peace of mind. Support networks or even counselors can make a world of difference in managing these fears. Breaking stereotypes and addressing misinformation can ease anxieties, especially for communities with limited English skills. Recently, I joined a discussion with an immigrant woman in Maine, a legal permanent resident, who asked if mass deportations might apply to her and her family. Thankfully, I was able to reassure her that the answer is no.

Ultimately, our mental health depends on setting boundaries, finding moments of joy, and reminding ourselves of what matters most. Voting, voicing our beliefs and supporting our communities are critical, but our peace of mind is just as important. No election outcome should rob us of our peace.

As election night drew closer, I asked myself: How can I stay connected to the people and activities that keep me grounded? What aspects of my immediate world can I control? These questions help me find a calm place within, and I hope others facing similar stress can find ways to create mental space, connect and remain resilient throughout the process. Whatever the result, focusing on stability and joy will allow us to move forward with strength.

