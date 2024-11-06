Brunswick residents weighed 10 candidates — 11 if you include the write-in vying for a seat on Council — for seven openings on the municipal ballot this year.

While three won uncontested reelection campaigns, the remaining competitors faced tough races for positions on Town Council and the School Board.

Here are the winners of this election season based on unofficial counts posted at the polls Tuesday night.

Town Council race

Councilor James Ecker beat candidate Mark Melendy in a 1,359-422 vote for the District 2 Council seat.

Kimberly Anderson beat Bruce Kantner in a 857-782 vote for the District 3 Council seat. Mary McNulty was also on the ballot for this seat, however she withdrew mid-October. The Town Clerk said that votes for her were not counted.

District 4 Councilor Sande Updegraph won her uncontested reelection campaign and will serve another three years on the Council.

Katherine E. Wilson drew 10,865 votes for the At-Large Council seat. She was challenged by write-in candidate Christopher Teel. It was not clear Tuesday night how many of the write-in votes he received. 721 write-in ballots were counted.

School Board at-large

Abigail Isaacson Abbott beat Shaun Hogan for the School Board At-Large seat in a 8,417-3,282 vote.

School Board member Erica Carley Harris won her uncontested reelection campaign for District 3, and member Celina S. Harrison won her uncontested reelection campaign for District 4.

This story will be updated.

