Democrat Kilton Webb edged out Republican Guy Lebida for the House District 98 seat in the Nov. 5 election by just 54 votes, according to unofficial results.

The final tally was 2,995 for Webb and 2,941, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Lebida couldn’t be reached for comment to say whether he’s considering requesting a recount. The Secretary of State’s Office said Friday that he had yet to request one.

House District 48 covers Bowdoin, Durham, Pownal, Topsham and Lisbon.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Webb wrote in an email to The Times Record that he was declaring victory. Webb indicated that Lebida would be requesting a recount.

“I am very confident that I will still be the winner after the recount as 55 is far too many to turn over unless something bizarre happened,” Webb said.

According to his website, Kilton Webb is a lifelong Mainer living in Durham. He is a trained electrician and union member with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 567. Webb is active in the union movement in Maine, advocating for working-class Mainers.

Webb believes Maine needs more working-class representation in Augusta and feels their voices are unheard.

