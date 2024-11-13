Recreation and water amenity talks are center stage in Westbrook.

The city conducted a pair of public meetings and launched a survey in August about a potential outdoor swimming pool and results will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Spruce Room at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The outdoor swimming pool at the city-owned Cornelia Warren Recreation Area off Main Street fell into disrepair and was removed several years ago. A contingent of citizens want a replacement built somewhere in the city so children can learn to swim and have a place to cool off on hot summer days. Survey conclusions could favor building a swimming pool, a splash pad, or no project.

In a separate discussion next week, the newly formed nonprofit, Friends of the Cornelia Warren Recreation Area, will host a talk from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Brea Lu Cafe, 511 Main St., about possible recreation improvements, and hope to steer a water amenity to that recreation area.

The city’s survey has wrapped up while a Warren Recreation citizens’ survey, a follow-up to one eight years ago, remains ongoing.

Phil Spiller, founder of the Warren Friends, said the survey initially appears to indicate that both former and present Warren Recreation users would like more activities to bring it back to levels seen in the past several decades.

Improvements at the Warren Recreation Area in recent years have included paved parking, lights and basketball courts.

“This Warren Rec Area Community Talk – combined with the results of the 2016 and 2024 citizen surveys as well as the recent city of Westbrook Water talk process – will hopefully help guide any future area improvements plans,” Spiller wrote Nov. 8 to the American Journal.

The Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club and Discover Downtown Westbrook are co-sponsoring the Friends’ community meeting. Westbrook municipal officials have been invited to participate along with the Saco Recreation Department, city of Portland, and the Saco-Biddeford Rotary Club that supported a drive for a splash pad in Saco funded by donations and businesses.

“Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club is working with the the Friends of the Warren Recreation Area on a potential similar project in Westbrook,” Spiller, also Rotary Club president, wrote in an email Oct. 29 to the American Journal.

On the city of Westbrook side, it hired a consultant to collect public input about a pool and will file a report to the City Council. Municipal officials have previously listed 16 potential sites considered for a pool and the top three locations were the Community Center on Bridge Street, Foster Street fields, and the Warren Recreation Area.

Cost of a replacement pool could run between $3 and $14 million.

Any water amenity project would require City Council approval and the possibility of a referendum.

Spiller expects the citizens’ survey to close by the end of the year. He said results, as compared to the 2016 survey, will be presented to a future Westbrook Recreation and Conservation Commission meeting in addition to the City Council.

He said any future improvements to the Warren Recreation area are “intended to be primarily, if not entirely, funded by non-taxpayer dollars.”

