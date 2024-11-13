Michael Sanphy officially resigned Monday after nearly a decade as president of Westbrook Historical Society.

“I just turned 78, I’m up in years,” Sanphy, a former mayor, said in a telephone call when contacted Monday by the American Journal. “It’s time to slow down.”

He forwarded his resignation by email to the society. “I have enjoyed the time that I have been president and would like to thank everyone for their support, I wish the Historical Society only the best in the future,” Sanphy wrote.

Society Vice President Deb Shangraw will now step up to lead the society. Shangraw announced Sanphy’s resignation to society members and the community in a Facebook post Nov. 7.

“Although this came as a surprise to the board of directors, we have the utmost respect for Mike and his decision to step down,” Shangraw wrote to members.

Leading “an organization can be very challenging in many areas,” she wrote.

Sanphy resigned as president only and will remain on the board of directors. Shangraw added that Sanphy “is still a huge part of the society and its mission.”

Former Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley appointed Sanphy, a retired police sergeant and firefighter, as the city’s official historian and he will retain that office. Shangraw described Sanphy’s knowledge of the city’s history as vast.

Sanphy was instrumental in relocating the society to the Westbrook Community Center from the upper floor in American Legion Post 62 headquarters in 2012. He also brought a firefighters group, The Bucket Brigade, into the society and spearheaded a move to accept as a gift the historic Harris House now under society restoration.

Sanphy has written four books about Westbrook history.

During his tenure, the society expanded its museum and he has shepherded the society through its recent renovation. He is now busy tracking down the whereabouts of a missing plaque of the World War II Liberty Ship named in the city’s honor, the S.S. Westbrook Victory.

The ship was launched in 1945 and the plaque once had been displayed in the City Council chambers at a prior location.

Shangraw is looking forward to 2025. “The opportunities for growth, engagement and community is limitless,” she wrote.

Sanphy was elected the city’s mayor in 2016 and played an integral part in the development of Rock Row where Market Basket is located.

The historical society, 426 Bridge St., is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It can be reached at 854-5588.

