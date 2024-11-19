NORRIDGEWOCK — The state rescued more than 50 shih tzus and a few cats from a home and is investigating the inhumane conditions allegedly discovered there.

The animals were seized by Maine’s Animal Welfare Program.

Norridgewock’s animal control officer, reached by text, said he was unaware of the situation until today.

After the state’s seizure, 23 of the dogs went to the American Refuge League of Greater Portland and nine of the dogs and three cats went to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk in late October, said Stephanie Kelley, marketing communications manager for the society.

“They were very dirty, matted,” Kelley said. “They all needed to be groomed, and several of them have some pretty significant health issues. It was clear that they didn’t receive sufficient veterinary care.”

Midcoast Humane posted on Facebook that starting today, 10 of the dogs are available for adoption from its Brunswick shelter.

The situation remains under investigation, confirmed by Jim Britt, communications director at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

