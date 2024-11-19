The Brunswick Downtown Association will present its annual tree lighting ceremony on the Brunswick Town Mall on Nov. 30, complete with a visit from Santa Claus.
The event will feature performances by the Brunswick High School Chorus and the Una Voce Chamber Choir, free cookies and cocoa, and horse-drawn wagon rides. At 5:30 p.m., Santa will flip the ceremonial switch and light up Brunswick’s Christmas tree.
This is a family-friendly event for adults and children of all ages. The event schedule is as follows:
• 3-5:30 p.m.: Free hot cocoa and cookies and horse-drawn wagon rides.
• 3:15 p.m.: Santa will arrive on a Brunswick fire truck. Children are welcome to visit with Santa in the Gazebo until 5:45 p.m.
• 3:45 p.m.: Una Voce Chamber Choir performance.
• 4:45 p.m.: Brunswick High School Chorus performance of carols and holiday songs.
• 5:30 p.m.: The countdown to the tree lighting begins.
Nov. 30 is also Small Business Saturday — a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for the community. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and small businesses create about two-thirds of new jobs in the U.S. each year, according to the BDA. Visit downtown Brunswick on the big day to shop small.
