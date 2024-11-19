Maine saw about 9% fewer tourists this summer compared to 2023, in part because of less available housing and fewer visitors staying with friends and family or in second homes.

The state’s tourism office released its summer visitor tracking report and found that while there were fewer tourists this past summer, they spent more. People staying in paid accommodations spent more than usual, resulting in only a slight decrease in overall spending compared to last year.

The total direct spending for summer 2024 was $5,152,155,100.

Tourists also spent less time in Maine. The total number of visitor days dropped 15.5%, largely because not as many people stayed for long periods of time in second homes or with friends and family, according to the report.

