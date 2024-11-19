Maine saw about 9% fewer tourists this summer compared to 2023, in part because of less available housing and fewer visitors staying with friends and family or in second homes.
The state’s tourism office released its summer visitor tracking report and found that while there were fewer tourists this past summer, they spent more. People staying in paid accommodations spent more than usual, resulting in only a slight decrease in overall spending compared to last year.
The total direct spending for summer 2024 was $5,152,155,100.
Tourists also spent less time in Maine. The total number of visitor days dropped 15.5%, largely because not as many people stayed for long periods of time in second homes or with friends and family, according to the report.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.