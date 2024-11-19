Here we are, four more years of President Trump. To my fellow Mainers and my immigrant friends here in Maine, here are ways we can fight back.

I have been writing these opinion pieces for some time now – more than three years. By now, I’ve learned enough about the people who read my work. When I criticize the policies of Trump or former Gov. Paul LePage, I am often labeled “un-American,” or, as some of the emails I receive subtly suggest, “a foreigner who can’t tolerate America.” While these emails are deeply disappointing, they reveal something more troubling: a dominant narrative that portrays newly arrived neighbors as un-American. Immigrants are falsely accused of bringing crime, refusing to accept American values and culture, and becoming burdens to the country. Unfortunately, this narrative has gone viral.

It’s ironic, though. Most immigrants risk their lives to get here, striving to build better futures for themselves and their families. Meanwhile, I hear stories of some Mainers wanting to flee – to Canada or elsewhere – because they feel they cannot endure another four years of this administration.

Well, let me be clear: I have no plans to flee, escape or give up. I’m not going anywhere. My community here in Maine agrees. The path forward is not flight, but fight. We must resist with resilience, show true American patriotism, and demonstrate to those who wish us gone that we are here to stay. We contribute to this country. We love this country. And no president, no administration and no discriminatory policy can take that away from us.

It’s no secret that the Trump administration has consistently made anti-immigrant rhetoric and actions a cornerstone of its governance. With figures like Tom Homan and Stephen Miller influencing immigration policies, the priority to deport immigrants, even those seeking asylum, has been crystal clear. In Maine, particularly in minority communities, the word “deportation” has taken root in our collective consciousness. It’s a word that now defines our fears and shapes our conversations.

A recent resurfaced tweet from Miller, advocating for the “denaturalization” of immigrants, has only fueled these fears. The suggestion that even naturalized citizens like myself, and thousands of other Mainers, could be stripped of their citizenship is chilling. But what troubles me most is not the tweet itself; it’s the ideology behind it. The idea that one group of Americans believes they own this country, while others – immigrants, refugees, people of color – are deemed less worthy, less American, or unwelcome.

This mindset is a betrayal of America’s promise. Immigrants have fought hard to be here. We pay taxes, teach in schools, work in hospitals and contribute to the economy. We bring rich cultural traditions, diverse perspectives and yes, even food that enriches our communities. The idea that anyone could discount these contributions is not only ignorant but fundamentally unpatriotic.

What we’re seeing now is not just a political issue; it’s a moral one. The America I believe in – the one that welcomed my dreams and gave me a chance to build a life – has always been a beacon of hope. It’s a place that thrives on the diversity of its people, on the idea that no matter where you come from, you can call this place home if you’re willing to work for it.

So, to my immigrant friends, here’s my call to action: buckle up, organize and resist. We must engage in our communities and show our neighbors who we truly are. Volunteer at local food pantries, join town hall meetings and build bridges where divisions threaten to grow. Let’s share our stories so people see our humanity, our resilience and our love for this country.

And to my fellow Mainers, whether you’ve been here for generations or just arrived, this fight is not just for immigrants. It’s for the soul of America. Standing with us means standing for the values this country was built on: freedom, equality and opportunity.

We cannot allow fear to dictate our lives. Fear is what the architects of these policies want. Instead, we must stand firm in our resolve, united by a belief in justice and dignity for all.

The next four years won’t be easy. But we’ve faced worse. We’ve fought harder battles, and we’ve prevailed. Together, we can and will continue to build a Maine – and an America – that reflects the best of us all.

Now is the time to fight. Not flee.

