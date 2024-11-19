Democrat Kilton Webb narrowly edged out Republican Guy Lebida for the Maine House District 98 seat after a recount.
According to the Office of the Secretary of State, the final recount results Monday showed Webb winning with 2,996 votes to Lebida’s 2,941 votes. Lebida submitted a request for an automatic recount last week, but the results still had Webb 55 votes ahead. The percentage difference between the two candidates was 0.91%.
Seven recounts are currently taking place in House District races across the state, and the winner of the race between Stephan Bunker (D) and Randall Gauvin (R) for House District 75 is expected later today.
Webb declared victory on Friday, Nov. 8, but was expecting a recount from Lebida and will head to the Maine House of Representatives to represent working-class Mainers.
House District 98 covers Bowdoin, Durham, Pownal, Topsham, and Lisbon.
