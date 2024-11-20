The Maine Mariners ended a three-game losing streak in a big way Wednesday night, beating the Worcester Railers 5-2 in an ECHL game before a crowd of 2,440 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The Mariners bolted to a 4-0 lead in the first period, outshooting the Railers 21-1.

UP NEXT

WHO: Maine Mariners at Reading Royals

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday

Drew Bavaro, Patrick Guay, Bennett Stockdale and Wyllum Deveaux scored in the first period for Maine, which added a third-period goal from Evan Vierling.

Vierling had a goal and two assists and Jimmy Lambert had three assists.

Lincoln Hatten and Cole Donhauser scored for Worcester.

