The Maine Mariners ended a three-game losing streak in a big way Wednesday night, beating the Worcester Railers 5-2 in an ECHL game before a crowd of 2,440 at the Cross Insurance Arena.
The Mariners bolted to a 4-0 lead in the first period, outshooting the Railers 21-1.
Drew Bavaro, Patrick Guay, Bennett Stockdale and Wyllum Deveaux scored in the first period for Maine, which added a third-period goal from Evan Vierling.
Vierling had a goal and two assists and Jimmy Lambert had three assists.
Lincoln Hatten and Cole Donhauser scored for Worcester.
