Former Patriots kicker Adam Viantieri, safety Rodney Harrison and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork were announced Wednesday as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2025 modern-era class.

UP NEXT WHO: Patriots (3-8) at Dolphins (4-6) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

Vinatieri is a first-time nominee, while Harrison and Wilfork are semifinalists for the fourth time. The Hall of Fame selection committee will trim the list of 25 semifinalists to 15 finalists later this year. The modern-era class of 2025 will consist of four to eight members and be announced at NFL Honors show in New Orleans in mid-February.

Vinatieri is among six first-year nominees to reach the semifinal round, along with Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas and Marshal Yanda. He is best known for delivering winning kicks in the final seconds of the Patriots’ victories in Super Bowl XXXVI and XXXVIII, as well as their Snow Bowl divisional-round playoff win over the Raiders in January 2002. Vinatieri also holds NFL records for most career points, field-goal attempts and field-goal makes.

A 24-year NFL veteran, Vinatieri spent the first 10 seasons of his career in New England. With the Patriots, he won three Super Bowls, made two Pro Bowls and a couple All-Pro teams. He left the franchise for Indianapolis in 2006, and won another Super Bowl with the Colts that season, before making another Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2014.

Harrison, who was a Hall of Fame finalist for the first time last year, spent the last six of his 15 NFL seasons with the Patriots. He won two Super Bowls, after making a couple Pro Bowls over nine years with the Chargers. Harrison is the only defensive back in NFL history to record 30 career sacks and 30 interceptions. Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick has called him the best safety he’s ever coached.

Over his career, Harrison appeared in 186 regular-season games, totaling 1,206 tackles, 34 interceptions, 78 pass deflections, 15 forced fumbles and 30.5 sacks. He also snatched seven interceptions in 13 playoff games, including four during the Patriots’ run to Super Bowl XLIX, when he picked off Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb twice in a 24-21 victory.

Wilfork spent 11 of his 13 seasons in New England, where he won two Super Bowls and developed into a five-time Pro Bowler. Belichick called Wilfork the greatest nose tackle he ever coached. The Patriots inducted him into their franchise Hall of Fame two years ago, and selected him in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

Wilfork finished his NFL career with 189 regular-season game appearances, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, 27 pass deflections, three interceptions and 560 tackles.

The other 2025 modern-era nominees are Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters, Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Antonio Gates, Willie Anderson, Jahri Evans, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, Eric Allen, Darren Woodson, James Harrison, Jaren Allen and Robert Mathis.

STRANGE ON THE MOVE: Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange returned to practice, Coach Jerod Mayo announced.

Strange has not played or practiced since suffering a knee injury in December last season. Strange began the season on the physically unable to perform list. After practicing, the Patriots will have a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The Patriots currently have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Mayo wouldn’t confirm if Strange will play guard or center, but he has the flexibility to line up at either position. Mayo praised captain David Andrews, who’s out for the season with a shoulder injury, for helping prepare Strange at center.

Strange, a 2022 first-round pick, has exclusively started at left guard throughout his NFL career, starting 27 games in two seasons.

The Patriots are currently starting Michael Jordan at left guard and Ben Brown at center. Jordan currently ranks 76 out of 81 qualified guards with a 50.8 PFF grade. Brown ranks last among 41 qualified centers with a 47.1 PFF grade. So, it’s possible Strange could provide an immediate upgrade at either position.

Left tackle Vederian Lowe and right tackle Demontrey Jacobs rank 61st and 77th out of 81 qualified offensive tackles in PFF grade. Right guard Mike Onwenu ranks 35th among guards.

