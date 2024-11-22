The Belfast City Council unanimously voted to divest from certain companies doing business with Israel in light of its ongoing war in Gaza.

The council approved the resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Sanders read the resolution, noting that he and the council voted to support an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza in March.

“It is highly symbolic, but it is something,” Sanders told the council.

The resolution prompts city officials to compile the details of Belfast’s investments in more than 80 companies. Once investments are identified, officials are tasked with divesting and ensuring later investments are not made “as long as the occupation of the Palestinian territories, and the violations of human rights and international law” continue.

The city had investments in two companies on the list, Sanders said. It’s not clear, though, which companies Belfast had investments in or how much money the city, a community of roughly 7,000 people in Waldo County, had invested in them.

“It’s a drop in the big bucket that we have to keep filling,” Councilor Brenda Bonneville said.

The Portland City Council approved a similar measure in September, but members later learned that the city had no investments to pull.

“There’s only one thing that carries weight in this country. We know that’s money,” Councilor Neal Harkness said. “Let’s vote with our dollars.”

