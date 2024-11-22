The Maine Trust for Local News is making several changes to its newsroom leadership team.

Executive Editor Carolyn Fox, who was hired in September from the Tampa Bay Times where she served as managing editor, outlined them in a memo to staff this week.

The Maine Trust is the parent company of the Portland Press Herald, Lewiston Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal in Augusta, Morning Sentinel in Waterville, Times Record in Brunswick and more than a dozen southern Maine weekly papers.

• Scott Monroe, previously managing editor for the Central Maine newspapers, has been promoted to managing editor for the Maine Trust for Local News. His role will be to manage newsroom production, including a combined digital team, for all of the company’s newspapers, and to oversee the editors of Maine Trust’s weekly papers.

• Julia Arenstam and John Richardson have been promoted to co-managing editors of the Press Herald, overseeing reporters and managers in the Portland newsroom. Richardson, who has been a reporter and editor at the paper for more than three decades, will continue to manage the state desk and politics team. Arenstam, who was hired in 2022, retains oversight of city desk reporters, while also managing a general news and culture team led by editor Katherine Lee. Arenstam previously was an executive producer at a television station in Louisiana.

• Meg Robbins has been promoted to Press Herald deputy managing editor. She will oversee both the business desk and food and restaurant coverage, as well as the visuals team. Before being hired by the Press Herald last year, Robbins was a reporter and editor in Central Maine.

“My hope is these changes help us continue fostering collaboration among the METLN newsrooms while showing off the talents of our rising leaders,” Fox wrote. “The goals continue to be: Produce impactful journalism, find the path to sustainability through digital audience growth and foster a healthy, creative work environment.”

The Maine Trust for Local News is a subsidiary of the National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit news organization that purchased the Maine news media group from businessman Reade Brower last year.

