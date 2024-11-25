In a heartfelt effort to support neighbors in need, Biddeford High School students once again took the lead in combating food insecurity during Thanksgiving.

Building on last year’s success, the Student Council organized its Second Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive, collecting non-perishable food items, monetary donations, and essential meal staples to distribute before the holiday break.

Led by the Student Council, Biddeford High School students, staff, and community supporters collaborated to assemble 103 Thanksgiving baskets filled with classic holiday items, including turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, and more. The initiative not only provided food but also fostered a sense of community and compassion among students.

“We are thrilled to be giving back to the community,” said Erin O’Driscoll, president of the Biddeford High School Student Council. “Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, and this project allows us to give back to families in our area who may need a helping hand. We are especially thankful to the Biddeford Education Foundation and Aid for Saco Kids Foundation for purchasing the potatoes for the meal baskets.”

On Nov. 16, students worked together to pack the boxes, ensuring that each family would receive everything needed for a warm and memorable Thanksgiving meal, according to a Biddeford School Department press release. School staff members then delivered the baskets to families across Biddeford, Saco, and Dayton. In addition to monetary and food donations, the project was made possible thanks to Brown Dog Carriers, who donated refrigerated storage space; Volk Packaging, who supplied all the delivery boxes; Poland Spring in Hollis, who donated many turkeys; and the Academy of Dance, who gave a large donation of food toward the drive.

Principal Martha Jacques praised the students for their dedication, and said, “Our Student Council exemplifies what it means to serve others. Their commitment to ensuring every family has a Thanksgiving meal speaks volumes about their leadership and compassion. They exemplify the true meaning of Tiger Pride by upholding the values of Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dependability, and Empathy.”

Copy the Story Link