Sheepscot Chorus will hold its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Boothbay Harbor Congregational Church. Professional tenor soloist David Myers-Wakeman and a chamber orchestra will join the chorus.

“The First Nowell” is a collection of carols written to accompany a nativity play, and in addition to the title carol, it includes carols such as “God Rest You Merry Gentlemen,” “The Cherry Tree Carol,” “The Sussex Carol” and more. Vaughan Williams’ biographer Stephen Connock wrote about the appeal of the work: “Vaughan Williams’ Christmas music in its freshness and warmth speaks directly to the heart. It is music to be played and cherished on Christmas Eve, at home, near the fire, with children safe and all at heart’s-ease.”

A Holst choral fantasy on carols and other holiday pops favorites will round out the second half of the program. Co-director and accompanist Sean Fleming has a knack for bringing together top-notch musicians for the group’s holiday pops orchestra.

Go to sheepscotvalleychorus.org/tickets to buy tickets. Tickets are $20 (free for children and students) and are also available at Treats in Wiscasset and Sherman’s Book Store in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor. For more information, email info@sheepscotvalleychorus.org or visit facebook.com/sheepscotchorus and sheepscotvalleychorus.org.

Copy the Story Link