Thursday, Nov. 28

Children’s Library Programs, 10:30 a.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main St., Saco. FMI, call 207-283-3861.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 29

Children’s Library Programs, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., see Nov. 28.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Children’s Library Programs, 10:30 a.m., see Nov. 28

Shrek’s Giving: A Drag, Comedy & Burlesque Tribute to Shrek, 6 to 10:30 p.m., Sacred Profane, 50 Washington St., Biddeford. $15-25. FMI, email riot.romero@gmail.com.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Sunday Brunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 7 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. All-you-can-eat self-serve buffet with a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items. Registration is highly recommended, walk-ins accepted as space allows. Tickets are $25 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 5-12) and free for children under 4. FMI and to buy tickets, visit: fbch.me/brunch.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Nov. 28.

Friday, Dec. 6

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. The recent Broadway musical based on the hit 1942 film that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. $25-30. FMI, call 207-282-0849 or email lsturdivant@roadrunner.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saco Grange 53, 168 North St., Saco. Free. FMI, call 207-831-5784 or email sacogrange53@gmail.com.

Holly Berry Church Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco. Free. FMI email ritanjims@gmail.com.

Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Loranger Memorial School 148 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach. Breakfast and lunch items for sale, raffle, and handmade gifts by local artisans. Free.

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” see Dec. 6.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Ferry Beach Winter Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 7 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. Support local artisans, enjoy tasty treats from the Ferry Beach Bake Sale (cupcakes, cookies, breads and more), face painting, kids craft activities, a holiday photo scene and more. Lunch available for purchase. Free. FMI, ferrybeach.org/winter-craft-fair.html.

