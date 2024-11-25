The David Ortiz Children’s Fund’s “Weekend with Papi” was held this weekend on Marco Island in Florida. The event featured former players and superstars who came together to raise money for life-saving heart surgeries in New England and the Dominican Republic.

Oritz, as always, was the center of attention, whether he was sharing the stage with actors Anthony Anderson and Anthony Mackie or spending time with former teammates Dustin Pedroia, Johnny Damon and Brock Holt, among others.

There were plenty of Red Sox fans in attendance, and the team’s offseason was a popular topic of conversation.

Big Papi said he loved the idea of the Sox opening their checkbook and signing Juan Soto as a way of bolstering the lineup and invigorating the fan base.

Ortiz said he loved Soto’s command of the strike zone and his ability to drive the ball to left – a crucial component for any left-handed hitter who calls Fenway Park home.

It’s also why the Sox wouldn’t hesitate to add another lefty hitter to the lineup, even though the majority of the team’s offense is left-handed. I recently asked Manager Alex Cora if it was a priority to balance the lineup. Cora said it was something “we’d like to do, but we wouldn’t say no to bringing in a great hitter just because he’s left-handed.”

Cora made it clear he was not talking specifically about Soto, but here in Southwest Florida, just about everybody else was talking about the free-agent superstar who is going to set the the market this offseason.

Jim Montgomery wasn’t unemployed for long. The St. Louis Blues named Montgomery their new head coach on Sunday, just six days after the Bruins fired the former University of Maine Black Bear.

The Bruins are 2-0 since the move, with a newfound dedication to defense under interim head coach Joe Sacco. Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday, a strong bounce-back after a 5-1 loss to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets last Monday, which ultimately led to a change behind the bench.

Sacco showed his faith in Swayman with the start, coming just two days after Joonas Korpisalo turned aside 22 shots against Utah for his second shutout of the season.

Korpisalo has a lower goals against average, higher save percentage, and more shutouts than Swayman this season. Yet Sacco and the Bruins know they are only going to turn this season around if Swayman regains the form that made him one of the game’s best young goalies. Getting him back between the pipes and helping him build his confidence paid off Saturday.

With Montgomery gone, the hottest seat in town belongs to Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo. Monday’s Boston Globe firmly placed a bullseye on the coach after Sunday’s 34-15 loss at Miami.

“Kraft should reassess coaching staff,” read one headline. “Conservative Mayo is holding back Maye,” read another.

The Patriots committed five first-quarter penalties on Sunday. By the end of the game they had lost 75 yards in penalties. They looked sloppy, ill-prepared, and not ready for prime time.

Since Drake Maye was promoted to starting quarterback, we have worried that poor blocking and an overall lack of supporting talent could hinder his development. Now, it’s fair to ask whether or not this coaching staff is the right one to bring the best out of a player who has been perhaps the lone bright spot during a 3-9 season.

“These penalties are something you can control,” Mayo told reporters after the loss.

With only five games remaining, the team’s lack of discipline is still a major concern.

Tom Caron is a studio host for the Red Sox broadcast on NESN.

