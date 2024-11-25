Ty Boone, Fryeburg: Ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and racked up 69 yards rushing on nine carries in the Raiders’ Class C state championship victory.

Dom Buxton, Wells: Rushed for 144 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown for the Warriors in their Class D state final win. Also intercepted a pass on defense.

Gio Guerrette, Falmouth: His 80-yard touchdown run highlighted his four-carry, 116-yard and four-catch, 55-yard performance in the Class B championship.

Joey Guerrette, Falmouth: Gained 104 yards on 14 carries in the Navigators’ Class B final triumph over Kennebunk.

Alex Martin, Portland: Sophomore made several tackles for loss and was an all-around disruptor on defense as the Bulldogs kept Thornton’s offense contained in the Class A title game.

Eli Potter, Wells: Racked up 185 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns on 29 carries and had an interception in the Warriors’ shutout win over Foxcroft in the Class D final.

Advertisement

Daniel Ruiz, Fryeburg: Carried the ball nine times for 86 yards and intercepted a pass to help the Raiders blank Hermon in the Class C title game.

Malik Sow, Fryeburg: Finished with 82 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown as the Raiders won their first state championship in 59 years.

Louis Thurston, Portland: Ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, finishing with 119 yards on 13 carries and 9-of-14 passing for 126 yards, as the Bulldogs took down Thornton in the Class A title game.

Tres Walker, Falmouth: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown, orchestrating the Navigators’ offense to a Class B title game win over Kennebunk.

Copy the Story Link