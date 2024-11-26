Here we are, at that in-between time between Thanksgiving and Christmas when, for a lot of us, things are a bit … hectic. I don’t know about you, but every year, I have the best of intentions to accomplish more holiday preparations ahead of time. But then I can’t bring myself to gear up for it all in August or even in October. I gave up being an overachiever long ago and find myself taking each day as it comes, doing what I can to make my little place in the world beautiful, nourishing and peaceful.

Let’s make some soup. Having some quarts of healthy goodness on hand will help us get through the days that are too much and the days that aren’t enough. And we may need a break from turkey leftovers.

My dear friend, Patty, and I recently turned an ordinary Monday into a delightful day when spontaneously we got together and shared our soups, one fancy and one plain, then continued to sit at her kitchen table for a good long therapy session until the sun set.

Patty had made a rib-sticking, chunky Butternut Squash and Bean Soup loaded with vegetables, and especially interesting with the added ingredients of diced pears and slivered almonds. This soup lends itself well to substitutions. Pumpkin, as well as different beans, can be used.

I shared Carrot and Parsnip Soup, inspired by my recent Ireland trip, where I ate a bowl of this every time it was on offer. This inexpensive, easy recipe provides a rich, creamy soup as is that can be enhanced with more herbs or spice, such as curry powder, harissa, fennel, chives or dill, to name a few.

The vegetables only need to be scrubbed and thrown into a pot with stock and seasoning or can be roasted first until caramelized then added to the stock. Don’t forget a nice big slab of buttered bread!

Butternut Squash and Bean Soup

• 1/2 cup olive oil, divided

• 1 large onion, diced

• 1/2 cup ham, finely diced

• 1 tablespoon sweet paprika

• 2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced tomatoes

• Pinch of saffron, steeped in 1/4 cup hot chicken stock

• 1/3 cup slivered almonds

• 1 slice of bread, cut into cubes

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

• 1 1/2 cups butternut squash, chopped

• 6-7 cups chicken or vegetable stock

• Extra bouillon cube(s) or Better than Bouillon to taste

• 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained

• 1 (15.5-ounce) can Great Northern or other white beans, drained

• 3 pears, peeled and cut into chunks

• 8 ounces fresh or frozen (thawed) green beans, cut into 2-inch lengths

• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

In a sauté pan over medium heat, warm 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add onion and sauté, stirring occasionally, until tender and translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in the ham and paprika, mixing well, then stir in tomatoes. Cook for 10 minutes. Add saffron and stock to the pan, mix well and set aside.

In another small sauté pan over medium heat, warm the remaining 6 tablespoons olive oil. Add almonds, bread and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add sherry vinegar and stir. Set aside. In a large pot, combine chicken stock and pumpkin or butternut squash and simmer for 10 minutes. Add chickpeas and white beans, tomato-onion mixture, green beans, pears and the bread mixture. Stir, then simmer until green beans and pumpkin are tender, 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Yield: 8 servings

Carrot and Parsnip Soup

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 small onion, diced

• 1 large rib celery, diced

• 1 large clove garlic, minced

• 3 large carrots, chopped

• 2 large parsnips, chopped

• 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Plain yogurt or cream, optional

In a large pot, sauté onion, celery and garlic in olive oil for about 5 minutes. Add all other ingredients, bring to a boil then lower the heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until vegetables are very tender.

Use an immersion blender to smooth the soup to the texture you prefer or allow to cool then process in a traditional blender then reheat before serving. Add a swirl of plain yogurt or cream if desired. Yield: 4 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

