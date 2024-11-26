Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $10; $5, child; and $20, family. We will offer the option of takeout containers for those who do not want to come inside for seating. Wearing of face masks for those who wish is optional. Hand sanitizer is available for those who wish to use it.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Dec. 4, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Suggested donation $4.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and beverage is provided by Trinity Lutheran Church with support from the Wayside Food program. There is live dinner music and friendly fellowship every week and optional monthly blood pressure checks. All are welcome as we share a meal together.

Homemade bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 7, 4-5:30 p.m.,

White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Eat in or take out. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10; $5, under 12. Follow us on Facebook for updates: facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub

