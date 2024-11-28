FLORIDA – Marjorie grew up in Yarmouth, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret Dunn. She worked many years for Verizon phone company. Upon retirement she married the love of her life, Charles Chamberlain. Charlie and Marjorie lived between Yarmouth and Bradenton, Florida, where they enjoyed golfing, friends, entertaining and many other activities. Her favorite pastime was taking care of feral cats, which she treated with great kindness and love.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles and her beloved brother Roger.

She is survived by her stepdaughter Cynthia Chamberlain and her husband Mark of Lisbon.

She and Cindy shared a closeness of mother and daughter and she will be greatly missed. She is also survived by her loving niece Karen and her husband Robin of Cumberland, nephew Stephen and his wife Nancy of Yarmouth, Bradley of Florida, granddaughter Sarah and her three children, Rylie, Ryker and Ryan. We would like to thank the special care that she received from Faye Wells as well as the folks at Waters Edge of Bradenton. No services are planned at this time.

