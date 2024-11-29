There is so much I want to say to those who elected Donald J. Trump. But I will start with: We see them.
They support a man who cannot put together a coherent sentence. A man who is a misogynist and was found liable for rape. A man with multiple felonies and a history of fraud and criminal activity. A man who thinks it’s OK and funny to mock people with disabilities. A man who embraces racism and authoritarianism. A man who admires Orban, Putin and Kim Jong Un. A man who just may rain down chaos, pain, suffering and death here and abroad.
We see them. We see them very clearly.
Ann Werner
Camden
