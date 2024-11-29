The Maine Turnpike Authority still has plans for some sort of corridor out into Gorham. The groundswell against this project is growing. A few years ago, there was a push to remove the tolls from the Greater Portland area ramps. The thought was that by removing the tolls, drivers would use the “free” pike and alleviate congestion on the area surface streets.

That idea to establish a toll-free zone failed to gain traction because there was no way to do it. Really? Betcha didn’t know that this scenario exists in the Lewiston/Auburn area. That’s right, we can travel between Lewiston and Auburn on the turnpike for free. This free run removes a huge slug of commuter congestion on the Lewiston/Auburn surface streets.

Imagine being in the Maine Mall area and needing to go to Warren Avenue in Portland – not only faster but safer. The city of Portland is against the corridor. Betcha they’d support this.

Richard Foley

Gorham

Copy the Story Link