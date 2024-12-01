Holiday shoppers and ice skaters flocked to Thompson’s Point on Sunday, ringing in the season at Portland’s popular concert destination and former railroad yard along the Fore River.

The weekly Maker’s Market at the Point returned on Oct. 27. It features about 150 local vendors across two buildings and a bar stocked with mimosas and bloody Marys.

Outside, the pavilion area has been transformed into an ice rink. The rink, which opened Friday, welcomes experienced skaters and beginners alike and offers skate rentals and rink-side food and beverages.

The Slivinsky family, of Windham, was out on the ice Sunday to celebrate 4-year-old Emma’s birthday.

“This is what she wanted to do on her birthday,” said her aunt, Lea Slivinsky, who flew in from San Diego for the occasion.

Emma and her brother Ethan, 8, might have taken a couple of spills along the way.

“(Emma’s) really good at skiing, but it looks like ice skating is different,” Lea Slivinsky said.

Lindsey Kelkenberg, of Gray, had been to the rink at Thompson’s Point previously with her husband. This year, she took along her two daughters, Morgan, 3, and Vivian, 5.

“Vivian has done learn-to-skate (classes),” Lindsey Kelkenberg said. “This is our second year getting her comfortable on skates, so we hope to come back.”

This week’s Maker’s Market offered everything from home goods and fashion to fine foods and candies.

“I usually do have a really good time here,” said Victoria Inglis, who works for Gryffon Ridge Spice Merchants, based in Litchfield. “I haven’t had a really slow day … so that’s always good.”

Gryffon Ridge displayed more than 75 spice blends at the market, all mixed locally in Maine.

“Back at the shop, we have 100 different herbs and spices, salts, sugars, anything you can really think of,” Inglis said. “Mostly everything is organic.”

Also out in full force were the members of Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America) Portland Troop One, who were selling wreaths at the market to raise money for the troop.

Troop members have already sold about 350 wreaths at $35 each this season.

“I’m excited to sell – we’ve got one sale so far,” troop member Sophie McDonald, 14, said right after the market opened Sunday morning.

The Maker’s Market continues Sundays through Dec. 15. Entry to the market is free, and skating passes are available for purchase online.

