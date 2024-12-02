In this week’s poem, Kevin Sweeney brings us into early December, in all its stark beauty and, sometimes, its challenges to the spirit. I love this poem’s lyrical sense of place and sound, and its lyrical attention to the season’s scarce and precious light.

Sweeney’s latest book is “Imminent Tribulations” from Moon Pie Press. He has taught at Southern Maine Community College since 1983 and is an assistant poetry editor at The Café Review, for which he has done interviews with poets Carl Dennis, Kim Addonizio, Martín Espada, Gerald Locklin, William Carpenter and Margaret Randall.

Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, Indigenous writers, LGBTQ+ writers and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.

Vigils

By Kevin Sweeney

Thin red sunlight

dying on the top floors

of the Eastland Hotel

3:45 Saturday, first

week of December,

Mellen Street bells

ringing at Sacred Heart

4 p.m. Mass where the

reading, Isaiah, tells

of a voice crying out

in the wilderness.

Here winter

days surrender

their afternoons

like loss of will.

It gets so hard

to find locusts

& and wild honey

to see us through.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Vigils,” copyright 2016 by Kevin Sweeney, was originally published in Imminent Tribulations (Moon Pie Press). It appears by permission of the author. Submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of the year. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/deep-water.

