Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without. This saying perfectly captures the essence of “Yankee frugality,” the deeply rooted New England tradition of making things last as long as possible. The regional values of practicality, resourcefulness and longevity have led to a strong do-it-yourself culture and the passing on of repair skills from one generation to the next. However, on a national scale. overconsumption continues to trend upwards. America generates more trash per capita than any other country, accounting for 12% of the world’s trash, while comprising only 4% of the global population. Our waste-intensive practices not only result in a loss of valuable resources, but also have harmful effects on the environment and our wallets. In response to growing awareness of the negative impacts of throwaway culture, we are beginning to see a resurgence of reuse and repair practices.

Take part in a repair fair

One way to embrace Yankee frugality and to reduce waste is to participate in repair fairs. Repair fairs are free events where community members can bring their damaged or broken items to be repaired by volunteer fixers. The goal of these events is to increase the lifespan of household items, ultimately saving money and reducing waste.

The city of South Portland’s Sustainability Department and Waste Reduction Committee will be hosting our first repair fair on Jan. 25 at the main branch of the South Portland Library. South Portland residents are encouraged to bring their broken or damaged household items to be repaired by volunteer fixers. Items for repair may include clothing, small appliances, furniture, jewelry and more. An updated list of repairs offered will be available closer to the date of the event via the city of South Portland newsletter and the city’s social media pages.

Call for repair fair volunteers

Are you handy or good at repairing? We need your help! We are looking for volunteers who can help repair electronics, lamps, furniture, jewelry, small appliances, clothing, among other things. If you have an expertise in repairing an item not mentioned, please reach out as well.

Our goal is to help our community learn how simple many repairs can be and that there are local experts within our community willing to help. If you are interested in lending your expertise or have questions, please contact Susan Parmelee at sparmelee@southportland.gov or 347-4147.

Susan Parmelee is the sustainability program manager for the city of South Portland.

