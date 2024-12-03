Sen. Susan Collins of Maine joined astronauts, Olympians and activists on the British Broadcasting Corporation’s 2024 list of 100 influential women.

The BBC recognized Collins for her work on bipartisan legislation, her advocacy of women’s health and her co-authorship of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act, for which she has helped secure more than 10 years of additional funding.

Collins thanked the BBC and the people of Maine for electing her to the Senate.

“It is an honor to be selected for this list and to stand alongside so many incredible women who have dedicated their lives to service and combating the challenges facing women around the world,” she said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Collins is one of seven American women to make the list. Also featured are astronaut Sunita Williams; reproductive rights advocate Amanda Zurawski; Iranian writer and translator Shahrnush Parsipur, who has lived in exile in the United States since 1994; actress Sharon Stone; Paralympic archer Tracy Otto; New York Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum; track and field runner Allyson Felix; and artificial intelligence expert Sneha Revanur.

