I loved Abdi Nor Iftin’s Nov. 19 column (“Now is the time to buckle up and fight, not flee“) on the importance of immigrants being active in the community. My family also immigrated here (in 1631) so I find it ironic when my fellow non-Native American friends are xenophobic. I point out, “If we start kicking out immigrants and their descendants, we’ll both need to leave.”

But Iftin’s point is a terrific one. It’s hard to hate those we like. We all need to engage with our community and be nice to one another, regardless of when our families immigrated here. Engagement can reduce intolerance, calm nerves, and be fun. I know I enjoy connecting with others by volunteering, walking in my neighborhood, hiking local trails, fishing at the Town Landing, enjoying outdoor events, sailing at SailMaine, attending beekeeping meetings, even just dropping in on neighbors.

I’m committed to following Iftin’s wise advice. I invite everyone to join us.

Andy Meyer

Falmouth

