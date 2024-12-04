On the evening of this year’s Starry Night Luminary Walk in Bath’s Library Park, around 300 candles will light the luminaria lining the walkway past the gazebo.

The Patten Free Library is hosting the annual luminary walk from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. This year’s Starry Night will feature baked goods, fire sculptures and live music by the Midcoast Cellistas at 4 p.m. and vocal and guitar duo Lily Watras and Ezra Chazon-Mills at 5 p.m.

Inside the nonprofit library, will be A Night at the Patten, a special ticketed event with a suggested donation of $25 from 5-7:30 p.m.

“Starry Night is now in its fifth year, and we are celebrating by collaborating with the Chocolate Church to bring in fire bowl sculptures and magically lit animals, as well as increasing the number of candle luminaria around Library Park,” said Hannah Lackoff, library programs and outreach manager.

Patrons can take part in a Tiny Art Auction to benefit the Patten Free Library, food and drink, and music by Maine-based acoustic folk and Americana musicians Chris Moore and Jeff Christmas from local favorites band Yard Sauce. All canvases of the Tiny Art Auction are courtesy of local artists.

Children participating in Starry Night are encouraged to write letters to Santa and make decorative ornaments.

“What began as a COVID-friendly activity when we were closed to programming has become a cherished local tradition,” Lackoff said.

To learn more about Starry Night, visit the Patten Free Library’s website at patten.lib.me.us/anat24/ for a full schedule.

