A Portland man was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday, police announced Wednesday.

Authorities were notified about a death in an apartment at 24 Marshall Street on Saturday evening. Police arrived to find the body of Matthew Merrick, 43, of Portland.

The autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the death to be the result of a homicide.

Portland police arrested Domingus Nobrega, 48, of Portland at the Walmart in Scarborough on Tuesday. He was brought to the Cumberland County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

A spokesperson declined to answer questions about whether the two men knew each other or about Merrick’s cause of death.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the case to call (207) 874-8575.

This story will be updated.

