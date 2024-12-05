The Bath City Council appointed Councilor Miriam Johnson as its new chairperson during Wednesday night’s council meeting.

After a unanimous vote, Johnson will replace Mary Ellen Bell, who had served since 2021. Johnson had previously served on the city’s Transportation Committee and the newly formed Housing Committee during her first two years on City Council. Her term representing Ward 7 started in December 2022.

“I am honored to be elected council chair by my fellow city councilors,” Johnson said. “I am committed to ensuring that the Bath City Council continues to set priorities and guidelines that encourage people from all walks of life to thrive in Bath.”

Johnson said she looks forward to fostering an environment of open communication and collaboration.

Quickly following Johnson’s appointment, Julie Ambrosino was reappointed vice chairperson. Ambrosino has served as vice chairperson since 2022 and has been a member of the Bath City Council since 2017.

Ambrosino thinks she is similar to Johnson in considering different viewpoints on the city’s challenges and looks forward to the teamwork mentality moving into 2025.

“I really felt our previous chair, Mary Ellen Bell, [was] very methodical and really a thoughtful approach to her work, which I appreciated as I was a new vice chair when she became chair,” Ambrosino said.

Two more appointments to the Bath City Council were Jean Guzzetti serving Ward 2 and Jane Nordmann for Ward 3, along with Louis “Roo” Dunn winning an uncontested election for a second term serving Ward 4.

“I feel like we have a lot of chances for innovation here, and we embrace progress as it is already in the councilors I have served with, but to be able to continue to think about forward solutions and initiatives,” Ambrosino said. “I feel like we can accomplish that with who we have in those seats.”

