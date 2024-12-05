Andrew Clemens, senior, Mt. Ararat, forward: One of three returning starters for the Eagles, the 6-foot-1 forward will look to help improve Mt. Ararat’s 7-12 record and early Class A South tournament exit. Clemens led the team in scoring with 13 points per game.

Trevor Gerrish, senior, Brunswick, forward: The 6-foot-5 forward is coming off a dominant junior season in which he averaged 16.5 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. Head coach Ben Clark expects Gerrish be even more of an offensive force with more scoring threats surrounding him.

Logan Gray, junior, Brunswick, guard: Look for the 6-foot-3 guard to expand upon a sophomore campaign in which he led the Dragons in steals despite limited minutes. Gray also has the ability to get to the rim and score alongside his active defense.

Nolan Greenleaf, senior, Mt. Ararat, guard: The 5-foot-11 Greenleaf showed he could create scoring opportunities for himself (eight points per game, second most on team) and teammates (four assists per game, team-high).

Joe Kessler, senior, Mt. Ararat, forward: The 6-foot-2 Kessler is one of the most dangerous shooters in the KVAC, especially beyond the arc. A captain, Kessler can also get to the rim, giving the Eagles some needed muscle anywhere on the court.

Miles Norris, senior, Morse, guard: Norris tore his left ACL and MCL while playing basketball over the summer, but the senior point guard is still committed to contributing to a rebuilding Shipbuilders squad as a facilitator, defender or team leader.

Brendan Shaw, junior, Brunswick, guard: After averaging 8.7 points and 2.7 assists a game last season, the 6-foot Shaw will look to help improve the Dragons’ 3-15 record as the primary ball handler.

Conner Smith, senior, Freeport, guard: With most of last year’s team that went 14-6 and reached the Class A South semifinals graduated, head coach Tyler Tracy anticipates Smith to take his game to the next level. Smith averaged 8.1 points and 2.3 assists a game as a junior and now enters his third season as the Falcons’ floor general.

Zander Steele, senior, Richmond, guard/forward: Steele makes his presence known on defense, averaging five rebounds and two steals a game while often guarding the opponent’s top scorer. Steele also added five points a game for a Bobcats team that went 16-3.

Gage Suitter, senior, Morse, forward: One of the few returning players with varsity experience, first-year head coach Steve Stewart will be look to Suitter to be a major contributor after a strong summer.

