1. Cheverus: Coach Scott Rousseau points out that no girls’ hockey team has won three state titles in a row since the MPA began sponsoring state championships in 2009. In a pack of six to eight strong contenders, Rousseau’s team has the talent to be the first to earn a three-peat, even after losing a lot to graduation. It starts up front for the Stags, where Lucy Johnson (33 goals, 13 assists last season) and Caroline Rousseau (19 goals, 37 assists) form one of the strongest scoring duos in the state. Briella Doherty moves back to the blue line to help strengthen a defense hurt by the graduation of Varsity Maine Player of the Year Brynn McKenney. Zoey Radford and Grace Townsend also will be key defenders for Cheverus in front of goalie Ellie Skolnekovich, who takes over for four-year starter Ella Lemieux. Cheverus has seven first-year varsity players who will learn on the job, but the veteran experience to make a run at that elusive third straight title.

2. Brunswick: The Dragons won 22 games over the last two seasons combined, reaching the North semifinals each season. With four players back who earned either all-state or all-region honors from the coaches last season, Brunswick is among the most experienced and talented teams in the state. One of the top returning defenders in the state, Lisi Palmer can also provide scoring (13 goals, 11 assists last season). She’s joined by Solveig Ledwick (16 goals, 14 assists) Up front, Lauren Labbe (26 goals, 14 assists) is the returning leading scorer, while Gillian Countway (9 goals, 12 assists) is also a scoring threat. Coach Chris Ledwick expects Paige Botts to make the move from junior varsity to varsity easily and contribute offensively. In net, Sensia Ley and Hensleigh Labonte both return and will split time.

3. Portland co-op: Last season was the first for the Beacons, which draws players from Portland, Deering, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, and Waynflete. The Beacons won 11 games and reached the South semifinals. With returning all-state players Marina Bassett, Libby Hooper and Jane Flynn, Coach Bob Mills thinks his team has the talent to compete in any game. Bassett is coming off a 37-goal, 26-assist season and is closing in on 100 career goals. Hooper had 26 goals and 16 assists last season, while Flynn, a defender, had 12 goals and 31 assists. That trio of senior captains, along with senior Hartson Mosunic (3 goals, 4 assists) provide experience and leadership. Inexperience is a concern at goalie, where sophomore Mya Clark is making her debut.

4. Yarmouth/Freeport: The runner-up each of the last two seasons, Yarmouth/Freeport is younger than in recent seasons with just two seniors, but the talent is there to contend with Brunswick and Penobscot in the North division. Coach David Intraversato calls this a minor rebuilding year, but notes the returning players do have plenty of big-game experience. Defense is the team’s strength, with all-state player Adelaide Strout (10 goals, 16 assists) back. Erica O’Connor, Sophie White and Veronika Pundova, an exchange student from the Czech Republic, all on the blue line. The Clippers graduated more than 50 goals. Returners Celia Zinman (13 goals, 13 assists) and Emma White (5 goals, 11 assists) will be counted on offensively, along with sophomore Dylan McIlhinney and freshman Maya Nasveschuk. Lexi Wiles returns in net after enjoying a strong debut season.

5. Gorham co-op: The Rams have a new head coach, with David Grant taking over for Mary Vaughan. They reached the South finals each of the last two seasons but were hit hard by graduation, losing Emerson Homa, the 2024 Becky Schaffer Award winner as the top senior in the state, as well as defender Greta Grant. The top returning forward is junior Carlin Galligan (13 goals, 20 assists). Senior captain Katelyn Cyr (8 goals, 6 assists) is also a returning player with offensive potential, along with Natalie Wilkins and Isabel Brito. Sophomore Azalea Grant (13 goals, 25 assists) is back to anchor the defense. Coach Grant has high expectations for freshman goalie Claire Farrenkopf.

