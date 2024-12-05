A 56-year-old Portland man was critically injured in a stabbing Wednesday night on Munjoy Hill.

Portland police have released few details about the incident, but said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found with apparent stab wounds by police officers who were called to 137 Munjoy South Street at 11:35 p.m., according to police.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The department has not said if it has identified any suspects or determined what led to the apparent stabbing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 207-874-8575 or text PPDME and a message to 847411.

