Teagan Atherley, Bangor senior midfielder: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Atherley recorded 37 goals and 12 assists to help lead the Rams to their first state championship since 2015. A repeat selection to the All-State team, Atherley scored 23 goals and 18 assists as a junior. Atherley finished her high school career with 70 goals. She’ll continue her soccer career at the University of Maine, where she’ll play for her father, Scott Atherley, the Black Bears’ head coach.

Charlotte Belanger, Thornton Academy senior midfielder: A versatile player for the Golden Trojans, Belanger played primarily in midfield but also saw time up top on the attack when needed. Belanger had 10 goals and 11 assists this fall, helping the Trojans win seven games and reach the Class A South quarterfinals. As a junior, Belanger totaled 17 goals and 12 assists. She’ll continue her career next fall at the University of Maine.

Ashley Connolly, Gorham senior midfielder: A repeat selection to the Varsity Maine All-State team, Connolly scored 18 goals to go with six assists, earning Midfielder of the Year honors from the coaches in the SMAA. For her career, Connolly had 56 goals. She’ll continue her college career at the University of South Carolina.

Britta Denny, Camden Hills senior midfielder: The offensive catalyst for the Windjammers, Denny had 27 goals and 22 assists this season, helping Camden Hills reach the Class A North championship game for the third consecutive season. Denny scored five goals in the postseason. For her career, she had 85 goals. She’ll play her collegiate soccer at the University of Maine.

Delia Fravert, Scarborough senior forward: Fravert led the Red Storm to a third straight Class A South title, scoring 19 goals to go with eight assists, including a pair of goals in a win over Gorham in the Class A South semifinals. For her career, Fravert finished with 44 goals and 32 assists. She’s undecided on her college plans.

Elsa Freeman, Deering senior forward: Freeman scored 11 goals and assisted on three others this season. The Rams scored just 16 goals in total, making Freeman a piece of 88% of her team’s offense. Freeman’s play was key to Deering winning four games and snagging the final spot in the Class A South playoffs. She’ll continue her soccer career at Boston College.

Stella Jarvais, Windham senior midfielder: A three-year selection to the Varsity Maine All-State team, Jarvais enjoyed a diverse career, first as a key defender before moving to the midfield, where she played a strong two-way game in helping Windham reach the Class A South final. Jarvais will continue he soccer career at the University of Maine.

Abby Lennox, Greely senior forward: Lennox was a leader for the Rangers, scoring nine goals with six assists to help Greely win its first Class B state championship since 2015. Lennox scored a pair of goals in Greely’s 3-1 win over Hermon in the state final. She plans to play collegiate soccer at Saint Anselm College.

Clara Oldenburg, Bangor junior midfielder: Oldenburg was in the middle of everything for the Class A state champion Rams, producing 25 goals and 24 assists while playing strong defense, particularly in the state final, where she helped slow down Scarborough’s strong attack and transition Bangor into offense. With 45 goals over the last two seasons, Oldenburg will be a leader at Bangor again next season.

Sophia Rinaldi, Scarborough senior goalie: Rinaldi was the rock at the back of Scarborough’s strong defense, posting seven shutouts against the highly competitive SMAA. Rinaldi completed her high school career with 30 shutouts, which is the equivalent of two full seasons without allowing a goal. She’s undecided on her college plans, but will study nursing.

Emily Talbot, Windham senior forward: Talbot recovered from knee surgery as a junior to have an outstanding season for the Eagles, leading the team with 24 goals to go with five assists. Talbot finished her high school career with 36 goals. Windham Coach Deb Lebel praised Talbot’s foot skills as among the best in the state. She plans to attend the University of New England, where she’ll play soccer.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rachel Williams, Greely: Williams led the Rangers to an undefeated season in the always competitive Class B South, culminating with a 3-1 win over Hermon. Greely was at its best in the Class B South tournament, defeating two-time defending state champion Yarmouth in the semifinals before edging Cape Elizabeth, a team it tied twice in the regular season, in overtime in the regional final.

