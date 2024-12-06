The volunteers had been waiting for this moment.

After months of planning and weeks of sorting and packing toys in the Press Herald Toy Fund workshop, the first parents pulled up outside this week to pick up holiday gifts for their children.

“I love it, I love it,” volunteer Mary Cavallaro said as she checked one family’s application to make sure toys for each child were packed in a festive green bag.

For the volunteers who keep the Toy Fund running smoothly each year, the brief interactions with parents and other guardians when they pick up toys are a reminder of why they support the organization.

“This makes it worth it,” volunteer Kathy Camire said after putting toys in the trunk of a recipient’s car. “They’re so appreciative.”

Each winter for the past 75 years, the Toy Fund has distributed toys and books to children in southern Maine. Over time, the coverage area has grown to include Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties.

Since its inception, the Toy Fund has provided millions of dollars worth of toys to more than 100,000 children. Last year, gifts were distributed to 2,619 children and donors contributed nearly $200,000 to keep the tradition going.

The Toy Fund has typically served about 3,000 children in each of the last few years, but is on pace to provide gifts to more than 4,000 children this year because of a surge in applications from struggling parents.

Don Bancroft, a longtime volunteer who received gifts from the Toy Fund as a child, was thrilled to see families arriving for gifts this week.

“It’s nice to see them all coming. It’s great,” he said as he filled a bag with toys and books for a family with five children.

Carl Akin, of Yarmouth, who has volunteered for the past two decades, said he hopes support for the Toy Fund continues.

“It’s a good cause and is badly needed,” he said.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Everyone, children especially, need joy in their lives, especially now. MW Nareff $52.91

Celina Cunningham $105.52

In memory of Richard Layman. Dad, thank you for the memories and the opportunities. Layman Family $105.52

Thank you for this long tradition of generosity. Jo Radner $52.91

Merry Christmas, Peter, Sarah and Sean $1,052.39

Kate and Jess Knox $105.52

Mark and Andrea Adams $100.00

Jim and Sue Hodge $105.52

Anonymous $526.35

Anonymous $21.25

Friends of Bow Street Market Ronnie Small $210.73

Phebe, Guy and Tessa Q. $52.91

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

William Johnson $105.52

Jennifer Bragdon $100

In memory of Weez. Kaelin and Blaine $52.91

Nancy and Jay Nelson $105.52

Happy Hanakkuh and Merry Christmas. Adams and Winfeld $42.39

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Daniel & Betsey Cummings 52.91

In memory of Donn Storey Anonymous $50

Anonymous $26.61

In memory of David Morrison from JoAnn $105.52

Anonymous $263.33

In memory of Althea Noyes Anonymous $105.52

Lowell Pease $42.39

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Wendy and Brad Justus $263.33

In loving memory Louise Peterson & Dorothy Connor Anonymous $200

Anonymous $210.73

In memory of George Mannette Anonymous $315.93

YEAR TO DATE: $24,050.67

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

