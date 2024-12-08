YORK – Gary R. Baxter, of York, 68, died peacefully at his home on Nov. 22, 2024.

Gary was born on July 22, 1956, in Manchester, N.H., and graduated from Trinity High School in 1974. He was a proud Eagle Scout and his time in the Scouts helped develop many of his lifelong passions.

After graduation from Trinity, Gary joined the Air Force and served in the Military Police for four years. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended New Hampshire College in the evenings, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems. Gary was a relentless self-improver and his educational pursuits continued throughout his life, earning an MBA from Bentley University, a Master’s Certificate in Information Security from Villanova University, and a master’s degree in System Dynamics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Gary spent the majority of his career at MEMIC in Portland, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Despite these achievements, Gary would be the first to tell you that his greatest accomplishment was the time spent with his wife, Liz, and two sons, David and Tom. Gary and Liz enjoyed 36 years of marriage and built a beautiful life together, constantly surrounded by friends and family.

He was a present, active, and loving father and adored his boys, who adored him back. He was a constant presence on the sidelines and in the stands of the boys’ many football, basketball, baseball, and soccer games over the years. More recently, he treasured the newfound joy in his life with the birth of his grandson, James Gary Baxter. His exemplary guidance, support, interest, and engagement with his children set an extraordinarily high standard of fatherhood – one his sons are eagerly striving to emulate.

Gary had a great love of the outdoors, walking his dog, Ila, and spending time with his growing family at their farm house in Parsonsfield, and cabin in Lovell. He and Liz shared a love of travel, having completed many memorable trips to Europe in their retirement. More recently, he could most likely be found on the pickleball courts, where he made many friends. His other passions included chess, scotch, and supporting charitable causes close to his heart.

Gary was predeceased by his wife, Liz, to whom he was a devoted caretaker in her final years.

He is survived by his son, David and his wife Allyson as well as their son James of Somerville, Mass.; and son, Thomas and his girlfriend Kelley Barnes of Boston, Mass. He is also survived by his siblings David, Alan, Brian, and Kathy, and is predeceased by his brother James. He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gary’s celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Seacoast Pickleball in York. For online condolences visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary’s honor to the Animal Welfare Society of Kennebunk, Maine

