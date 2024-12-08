GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Often called The Sweetest Man Alive, Kenneth Feller passed away peacefully at the Center at Foresight in Grand Junction, Colo. on Nov. 23, 2024.

Born in Roanoke, Va. to Fred and Myrtle Feller, Ken grew up with three brothers, Warren, Dale and Doug, and graduated from Northside High School in 1966. He was notified of his imminent induction into the Armed Services in December of 1967. Choosing to enlist in the US Coast Guard while his brother Warren enlisted in the US Army, Ken served as a Sonar Technician and was honorably discharged in 1972. He headed to Northern Maine with several other couples to “build his future.” His crowning achievement was constructing his family’s log house and living off the grid up on “the Monson Pond Road” in Fort Fairfield, all the while becoming a well respected energy conservation advocate. He graduated from the University of Maine at Presque Isle with a BS degree in Environmental Studies in 1980. He made the Dean’s List every semester. Ken was a leader in the local anti-nuke campaign to close Maine Yankee Nuclear Plant.

Ken was an avid outdoorsman and appreciated Northern Maine’s environment 12 months a year. He regularly walked and hiked Baxter State Park with the kids, so much so that he knew all the main trails by heart. His greatest thrill was to take the family out West to visit the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, the Tetons, Redwoods National Forest and many other sites that remained dear to Ken throughout his life.

Professionally, Ken was one of the first Energy Conservation Specialists who worked for the Energy Extension Service in Presque Isle, Maine. In 1982, Ken took on the job of Director of Housing Services for the Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) and served on the Fort Fairfield Planning Board. Ken won election to the Town Council of Fort Fairfield in 1993. As Housing Director for Coastal Economic Development in Bath, Maine, Ken directed the Weatherization Program and was a vital member of the national weatherization audit team.

In 2002 Ken moved to Portland to marry his love, Christina Rathkopf. Ken and Chris lived in a historic building on Morning Street. Ken completely rehabbed the space to its 1880’s glory of original walls, fixtures, windows, and 1940’s radiators.

In Portland, Ken served as Property Manager for Preble Street properties; he was particularly proud of the day in April of 2010 when Florence House opened to serve homeless women and his role in making it happen. He believed deeply in the mission of Preble Street. His life in wintry Northern Maine gave him the strength and the discipline to rise early during winter months to clear the icy sidewalks keeping it safe for the people who sleep, eat, and rely on daily assistance at the Preble Street Resource Center. His final position prior to retirement was working as a senior residential energy consultant for Simonson Management Services, a Department of Energy contractor, traveling the states to audit the management of Weatherization Programs.

Ken and Chris moved to Grand Junction, Colo. so Ken could be close to his beloved mountains, the Grand Mesa, and the Colorado Monument. From the Grand Valley on the Western Slope of Colorado, Ken and Chris were able to easily access and enjoy National Parks in eight Western states over the past few years.

Ken is survived by his wife Chris; his daughter Ember, his son Ethan, his step-daughter Evelyn; his brother Dale and his wife Suzanne, his brother Doug and his wife Cheryl; niece Jenny, and nephew Shawn.

The family will host a celebration of Ken’s wonderful life in early May, 2025 at Brown’s Funeral and Cremation Services on 7th St North in Grand Junction, and the ceremony to spread his ashes in Corn Lake State Park will take place immediately after the celebration of life.

Ken requests donations

be made to:

The Nature

Conservancy or to:

The Audubon Society

in his name

