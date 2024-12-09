We are two months into the NHL season and we still don’t know exactly who these Boston Bruins are.

That’s about to change.

A challenging five-game trip, starting Tuesday night in Winnipeg, should reveal much more of the substance of this team.

Since General Manager Don Sweeney effectively gave his team a do-over by firing Coach Jim Montgomery and installing Joe Sacco as interim coach, the Bruins have made the most of an advantageous situation. In going 7-2 in the nine games since the change, Sacco has made good on the mandate to clean up the slot area in front of the Bruins’ net while using their size on the forecheck to play behind the opposition in the offensive zone. They’re allowing just 2.00 goals per game in that span while their production has ticked up with 17 goals in their last four games.

But since Sacco took over, the Bruins have played only one team that would make the playoffs if the season ended today, and were shut out by Vancouver. They have seen a steady diet of goalies with sub-.900 save percentages.

A team can only play the schedule in front of it and the Bruins have done a good job of taking care of business. But now it’s about to get real.

“I’d like to see how we respond. I think it tells a lot about your team when you get on the road, about the identity of your group and how it responds to different environments,” said Sacco. “We’re going to play one of the better teams in the league in our next game. I won’t look too far ahead because Winnipeg is obviously going to be a nice challenge, but I think it’s important that we remain true to our identity and that’s what’s given us success lately.”

After a slow start, Brad Marchand has three goals in the past two games, including the equalizer Saturday in Boston’s 4-3 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Winnipeg started fast but is just 4-6 in its last 10 games, losing the Central Division lead to the Minnesota Wild. But it’s a talented team with an excellent goalie in Connor Hellebuyck. From Winnipeg, the Bruins go to Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. The Jets, Canucks and Oilers are all inside the Western Conference playoff structure.

THE BRUINS’ HEALTH is a bit of concern. David Pastrnak did not practice Monday due to an upper body injury, according to Sacco, who said the team was “hopeful” the Bruins’ top point man will be ready to play against Winnipeg. In practice, Tyler Johnson took Pastrnak’s spot on the line with Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie.

Pastrnak has four assists in his last three games, but just one goal in his last 11 games. Whether that’s health-related is anyone’s guess.

FLYERS COACH JOHN TORTORELLA stirred things up Saturday after the Bruins were granted three third-period power plays. Tortorella strongly insinuated that the Bruins helped the calls along.

“One thing I teach my team to do is not dive. Maybe I should start teaching them that,” said Tortorella.

Sacco’s response?

“That’s not our group. That’s not our team and that’s not how we play. That’s how I respond to that. That’s not what we’re about.”

