From anywhere in the world, you can see the Monument Square holiday tree standing proudly and brightly lit in downtown Portland, thanks to a 24/7 livestream on YouTube.
Portland Downtown, the nonprofit whose mission to “stimulate a vibrant, thriving, and sustainable downtown community,” is behind the Monument Square Tree Cam, which is live on YouTube until the middle of January.
Anytime is a good time to take a look at the tree, and it’s all the more magical at night, especially if there’s snow falling.
At any given moment you’ll see pedestrians strolling by the 40-foot blue spruce, which came from a home in Portland’s Deering neighborhood.
You can also go to Monument Square in person, stand by the tree and phone a friend. If they go to YouTube, they’ll be able to see you in real time. Fun!
The tree was subjected to a litany of online criticism for being thinner and scragglier than previous years. But when it was lit on the day after Thanksgiving and hundreds gathered to cheer at the annual lighting event, it seems many hearts grew three sizes bigger.
So for a quick fix of holiday dopamine, head to YouTube and see how many sizes your heart will grow.
