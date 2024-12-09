On Wednesday, I was sworn in for my third term in the Maine Senate, representing Senate District 31, which includes Buxton, Old Orchard Beach, and Saco. I am full of gratitude for – and deeply – humbled by the support you continue to give me.

For the remainder of December, I will be submitting bills to the Revisor’s Office, where they will draft the language. If you have ideas for bills, I hope that you will reach out and let me know. Some of the very best ideas come from you, my constituents. You do not need to be a policy expert or have a law degree. Just send me your idea, and then I can work with you to draft the actual bill language.

Among several proposals I’m already working on, I have submitted a property tax relief bill, which would allow municipalities to adopt their own property tax stabilization programs for Maine seniors in their communities. It is a two-part proposal (1) that would allow municipalities to freeze property taxes at a fixed amount and (2) that would allow municipalities the option to offset the lost property tax revenue with a local option sales tax on meals and lodging.

Across the state, my colleagues and I heard that the Maine State Legislature needs to take action to address rising property taxes, especially for older Mainers. Through the years, I have earned a strong record of supporting property tax relief for Maine seniors. In the 131st Maine State Legislature, I voted to restore municipal revenue sharing to 5% and fund the state share of public education at 55%. I also supported the expansion of the Property Tax Fairness Credit and the increase in eligibility for the State Property Tax Deferral Program, which Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, sponsored as part of the repeal of the burdensome, cost-prohibitive Senior Property Tax Stabilization Program.

In the 130th Maine State Legislature, I introduced a bill to help towns support veterans by reducing their property tax obligations. The law allows municipalities to opt in to a program that benefits veterans by keeping veterans’ property tax rate credits at a steady rate, unaffected by the change in a town or city valuation.

As a member of the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, I also advocated for the revival of the State Property Tax Deferral Program. It was one of the first bills that I introduced in the 128th Maine State Legislature. In every following session, in the House and Senate, I worked tirelessly to secure funding. Finally, my proposal was funded through LD 1733, which allocated and distributed federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. It is a lifeline loan program that can cover the annual property tax bills of Maine people aged 65 and older or who are permanently disabled and cannot afford to pay them on their own. The loan program allows Maine’s most vulnerable community members to age in place and ensures that property taxes are still delivered to municipalities, requiring repayment of the loan once the property is sold or becomes part of an estate.

As a reminder, you can receive more regular updates regarding my work at the State House by following me on Facebook at facebook.com/DonnaBaileyForSenate or subscribing to my e-newsletter at mainesenate.org/contact/. (Once there, just click the “Subscribe” button in the upper right-hand corner of the web page.)

If you have a comment to share, a question to ask, or a request for help, you can always feel free to reach out to me directly at Donna.Bailey@legislature.maine.gov or my Senate office at (207) 287-1515. I would be very happy to hear from you, and I will do all I can to help.

